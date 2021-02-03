Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Sells $34,693.05 in Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $34,693.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,400.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,460 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $36,938.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $9,439.50.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $10,150.95.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $182,244.55.

On Friday, January 8th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $10,206.75.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $31,656.20.

Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,859. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $584.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLT. Truist began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,399.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

