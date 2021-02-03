Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.35-3.85 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.35-3.85 EPS.

Shares of APTV opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

