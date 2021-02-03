Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Trading 10.1% Higher

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI)’s share price traded up 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. 498,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 394,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

