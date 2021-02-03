Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market cap of $181.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

