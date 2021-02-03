ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $795.13 Million

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report sales of $795.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $799.30 million and the lowest is $789.90 million. ArcBest posted sales of $717.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.15.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ArcBest by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 54,517 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 89,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

