Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Reaches Market Cap of $17.48 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded up 89.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.79 or 0.00007389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055710 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000091 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 127.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,268,804 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

