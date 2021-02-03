Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $41.05 and last traded at $40.48, with a volume of 3417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

Specifically, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.