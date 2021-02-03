Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Tops $0.0017

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 38.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market cap of $29,124.41 and $80.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 110.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,138,000 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/#

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.