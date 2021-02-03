argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Price Up 11.7% After Analyst Upgrade

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $272.00 to $326.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. argenx traded as high as $370.80 and last traded at $362.44. Approximately 973,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 239,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.62.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,312,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.50.

About argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

