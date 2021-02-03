Argus Upgrades 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Buy

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.