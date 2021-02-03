Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 42,704 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 754,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 26.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.