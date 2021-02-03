Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 184.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.40.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $506.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.13. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $522.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total transaction of $986,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,477 shares of company stock worth $19,649,190. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

