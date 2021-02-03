Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -222.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

