Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.09 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,741,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 223,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

