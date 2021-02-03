Arizona State Retirement System Has $11.19 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Biogen by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.35.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $277.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.37.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

