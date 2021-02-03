Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

VRSK opened at $188.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

