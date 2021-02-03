Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $313.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

