Arizona State Retirement System Sells 460 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after acquiring an additional 490,992 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 135,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 214,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,391,000 after acquiring an additional 96,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $394.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.07, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

In other DexCom news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,459.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,198 shares of company stock valued at $26,812,714 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.78.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

