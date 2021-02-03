Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4,752 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. 140166 started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.22.

Shares of LHX opened at $180.54 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $230.99. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

