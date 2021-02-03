Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,007 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,945 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 741.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 734,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,302,000 after purchasing an additional 647,469 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 789,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,164,000 after purchasing an additional 388,581 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 349,632 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $135.72 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day moving average of $116.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $431,299.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at $36,123,994.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $5,742,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,771,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799 over the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

