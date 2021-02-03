Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,084 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,788 shares of company stock worth $21,870,292. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $124.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.95. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $131.97. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

