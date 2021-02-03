ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $148.19. 127,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,704,928. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $149.85.

