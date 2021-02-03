ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 4.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.42. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.85.

