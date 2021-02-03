Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

