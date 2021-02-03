ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Market Cap of $18.05 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 124.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $18.05 million and approximately $17.92 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 101.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00004371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00053248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00139353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00066306 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00244412 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00056748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00062060 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,160,250 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

ARMOR Coin Trading

ARMOR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

