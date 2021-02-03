Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A) Shares Down 7.4%

Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A)’s stock price fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.63. 7,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 9,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 135.23, a current ratio of 135.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00.

Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) Company Profile (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

