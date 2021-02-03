Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,978 shares of company stock worth $7,039,218 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

AWI opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.