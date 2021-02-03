Arqma Reaches Market Cap of $46,210.54 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Arqma has a market cap of $46,210.54 and $55,230.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,860.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.17 or 0.04437787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.96 or 0.00411944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.56 or 0.01192699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.07 or 0.00491463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.00407445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00253371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00021249 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,171,126 coins and its circulating supply is 8,126,583 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

