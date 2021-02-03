Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $38,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares in the company, valued at $864,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $40,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 200.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 93.4% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 35,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 27.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $382.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.