Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Plans $0.97 Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has raised its dividend by 16.3% over the last three years.

APAM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,171. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

