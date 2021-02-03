Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,375 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.23% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 605,118 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,273,000 after purchasing an additional 485,294 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 952,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 948,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

