Arweave (AR) Market Cap Tops $185.92 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $5.57 or 0.00015479 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $185.92 million and $7.71 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00068315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.00876679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00047910 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.46 or 0.04599942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.