Arweave Reaches One Day Volume of $8.96 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Arweave has a market capitalization of $193.36 million and approximately $8.96 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00015416 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.01071717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04580079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019861 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.