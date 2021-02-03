AS Roma Fan Token Market Cap Achieves $4.71 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $4.18 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00010245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 87.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039315 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars.

