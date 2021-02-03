Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.87

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 37788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asahi Kasei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, and cellulose nanobead products.

