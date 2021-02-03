Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.65

Shares of Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) (LON:AST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.65 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14), with a volume of 5235570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.30 ($0.12).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.68. The company has a market capitalization of £10.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In other Ascent Resources plc (AST.L) news, insider James Parsons purchased 84,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £5,063.64 ($6,615.68).

Ascent Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and Cuba. It primarily holds a 75% interest in the PetiÂovci Tight gas project located in north eastern Slovenia. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

