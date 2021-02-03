Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)’s share price rose 19.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90.

About Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

