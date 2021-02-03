ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,500 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) received a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,650 ($86.88) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,476.93 ($71.56).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 5,062 ($66.14) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. ASOS Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,829.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,648.80. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21.

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,687 ($61.24), for a total transaction of £4,780,740 ($6,246,067.42).

About ASOS Plc (ASC.L)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

