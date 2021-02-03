ASOS’s (ASOMY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASOMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.81. 1,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606. ASOS has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.