Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will report $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.13.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Aspen Technology by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 78,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 70,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN traded up $5.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.09. 28,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,011. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $147.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

