Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

