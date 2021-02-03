Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 185,346 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,014,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,346 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.39% of Las Vegas Sands worth $179,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

LVS traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.01. 210,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,794,177. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.