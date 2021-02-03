Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 441,676 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 276.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,622 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 441,676 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of The TJX Companies worth $41,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 116,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,977. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

