Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5,479.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $56,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.47.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $15.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.18. The company had a trading volume of 32,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,541. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.98 and a 200 day moving average of $455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

