Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1,148.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997,361 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of The Coca-Cola worth $119,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. 252,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,986,340. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.