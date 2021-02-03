Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,544,180 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5,432.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.79% of Entergy worth $157,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.49. 11,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,954. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

