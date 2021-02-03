Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $116.95 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Lowe’s Companies worth $116,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.39. The stock had a trading volume of 105,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

