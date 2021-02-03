Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $130.74 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 701,937 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Micron Technology worth $130,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 467,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,291,809. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $87.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Longbow Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

