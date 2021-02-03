Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $135.52 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 84.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,199 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of AbbVie worth $135,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AbbVie by 571.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 98,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.61. 527,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $186.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.07.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.