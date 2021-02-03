Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $141.44 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 381.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,130 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $141,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,905 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.61. 79,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.47 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.